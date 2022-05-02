Imran khan ready for talks to hold early elections

By Ali Furqan

Islamabad: Awami Muslim League Chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says former Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to hold talks with Shahbaz Sharif’s government to hold early general elections, but it will require the guarantee of powerful quarters.In an exclusive interview with VOA correspondent Ali Furqan in Islamabad, he said that it was not correct to say that the PTI’s long march was aimed at enforcing martial law in the country but it was for holding early general elections.He said that Imran Khan did not want to shake hands with the leaders of Shahbaz Sharif’s coalition government but there could be talks regarding elections if the establishment gives guarantee.It may be recalled that after the success of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan last month, former opposition parties have formed a coalition government with PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif as its prime minister.Before the fall of the government it was suggested during the discussion between the establishment and Imran Khan that if the no-confidence motion was withdrawn, the assemblies would be dissolved and early elections would be held.Sheikh Rashid said that the army wants to maintain the continuity of democracy in the country and the only way to maintain it is to hold early elections otherwise neither we nor the government will survive.He said, “Imran Khan is going to gather millions of people in Islamabad and in that case the country would go into a state of uncertainty which may lead to civil war.”It may be recalled that on Saturday, PTI chief Imran Khan announced a march towards Islamabad in the last week of May.Sheikh Rashid says that if a large number of people gathered in Islamabad on the call of Imran Khan, then khan’s politics will reign and his only demand is to hold early elections.He said that PTI did not want to topple the government but the participants of the long march would not return from Islamabad without announcement of the date of general elections. Talking about the fall of the PTI government, he said that there were some misunderstandings with the institutions which should not have happened. He said that the army is with the democratic government but something had happened due to which the coalition parties joined hands with the opposition.”The whole BAP (Balochistan Awami Party) left us, MQM and half of Q League left the government, so we have made some mistake.”He said he was against the conflict with the army and still wants reconciliation.The minister refused to respond when asked about the issue between Imran khan and army on which he want reconciliation. Regarding the progress of reconciliation with the army, Sheikh Rashid said that he has started efforts this week but no response has been received so far.Talking about the Masjid Nabavi (SAWW) incident, Sheikh Rashid said that he has no role in this regard; however he said that people hate the present rulers and wherever they go they will be welcomed like this.On cases of incitement to violence against Sheikh Rashid in connection with the Masjid-e-Nabawi (SAWW) incident by the government ministers, he said that he had spent many years in jail in fake cases in the past and was still ready for arrest.Sheikh Rashid said that he had intended to retire from politics but now in new circumstances he would take part in the elections at the behest of Imran Khan.