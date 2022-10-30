Sunday, October 30, 2022
Imran Khan halts march for the day following accidental death of journalist

| October 30, 2022

SADHOKE, Oct 30: A journalist died as former prime minister Imran Khan’s contain ran over her. The deceased has been identified as Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem.

She was conducting a TV programme with a senior journalist, Zia Shahid on channel 5, a TV channel of the Khabrian Group.

