‘Imported’ govt failed to deal with attacks from Afghanistan: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Blaming the coalition government for the terrorist attack in Bannu, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Monday said the “imported government” has failed to deal with cross-border attacks by “security forces of a ‘friendly’ Afghan government”.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Khan said: “Apart from running our economy to the ground, this imported government has failed to deal with the 50% increase in terrorism in Pakistan with incidents from Chaman to Swat to Lakki Marwat to Bannu.”

A day earlier, terrorists attacked the Counter-Terrorism Department’s (CTD) compound in Bannu following which internet services were suspended and the roads leading to and from the Bannu Cantonment were blocked.

“While our soldiers, police [and] local [people] are giving daily sacrifices with their lives, the worst part is that this increasing terrorist threat [and] attacks from across our Western border are finding no space in the discourse of this government of a cabal of crooks,” the former prime minister wrote referring to the unfortunate incident.

He went on to say that the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government is only interested in their NRO II and its preservation.

“Therefore, despite the economy tanking they are petrified of holding elections which is the only way to stabilise the economy through political stabilisation,” he said renewing his demand for fresh elections.

It should be noted that talks between Pakistani officials and the leadership of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) are underway in Afghanistan, confirmed Mohammad Ali Saif, spokesperson of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

According to a foreign news agency, Pakistani authorities opened talks to try to resolve a stand-off with the TTP who were holding several security personnel hostages after seizing control of a counter-terrorism facility in the country’s northwest a day earlier.

“We are in negotiations with the central leaders of the Pakistani Taliban in Afghanistan,” said Saif.

The spokesperson warned of strict action if the armed men do not surrender.