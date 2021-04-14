IMF again asks govt to increase power tariff

ISLAMABAD, APR 14 (DNA) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has once again asked the government to increase the electricity prices.

IMF Resident Representative Teresa Daban Sanchez said it is necessary to increase the electricity tariff rates to lessen the losses of the power sector and added that there were other ways as well to give subsidies to the poor and middle-class people.

She also denied the notion that the IMF has given any dictation for giving autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan. Daban said the IMF may consider deferring the repayments of the loans for Pakistan in the wake of the third wave of the coronavirus.

She said Pakistan can increase its income by increasing the tax net and said the IMF wants tax reforms in the country. Daban said the stabilization of the Pakistan Rupee against the US dollar was imperative.

The IMF representative said uncertainty in the global situation is a challenge to Pakistan. She said Pakistan was given a package on the basis of five points including taking measures to stop tax evasions, anti-money laundering and reforms in the energy sector to bring down the circular debt. = DNA

