IMC Wins CSR Award 2021

KARACHI: For the third consecutive year, Indus Motor Company (IMC) won the 13th Corporate Social Responsibility Award 2021 conferred by the National Forum for Environment & Health (NFEH) in recognition of its initiatives in the Corporate Social Responsibility sector. The award was presented by Minister Information, Science &Technology, Department of Sindh, Mr. Taimur Talpur, at a ceremony at Karachi.

The NFEH annual CSR Award is one of the coveted awards in the country. NFEH is affiliated with the United Nations Environmental Program and supported by the Ministry of Climate Change, Government of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer of IMC, Mr. Ali Asghar Jamali said, “It is an honour receiving this accolade and I take this opportunity to appreciate the NFEH for its commendable efforts. It is encouraging to see that more and more companies in Pakistan are coming forward and actively contributing socially, environmentally and economically and the NFEH provides just the platform to showcase their CSR initiatives.”

IMC recently received four awards at the 10th Annual International Corporate Social Responsibility Summit and Awards 2021.