IK cannot run country with fat words, false claims: Liaqat Baloch

LAHORE, NOV 05 (DNA) – Deputy Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Secretary General Milli Yakjehti Council Liaqat Baloch addressed the programs of Seerat Conference and Madaris in Mandi Bahauddin, Kalowali, Kasur Khadian, Rajowal Okara.

In a meeting with former Ameer of Kasur District Senior Leader Mian Mukhtar Ahmed and delegation of youth in Lahore, he said that Imran Khan had addressed the nation in a deceptive manner and imposed an exorbitant increase in petrol, flour and sugar prices

The government has failed, the government has flunged into the full-fledged slavery of IMF. Record-breaking inflation is unbearable. The government structure is scattered. Imran Khan cannot run the country with fat words and false claims.

The Prime Minister should resign immediately, the parliamentary representative parties should form a constitutional government for the interim period and local body elections, electoral reforms and general elections should be held under the same setup. Imran Sarkar has become a major threat to politics, democracy and the parliamentary constitutional system.

Liaqat Baloch said that the governments in the federation, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are in the hands of incompetent, failed and playful, irresponsible people. The disgusting, horrible and unpopular game of constant transfer of police and civil officers is being played to cover up their failures.

There is a rising tension in the state institutions, civil bureaucracy, lack of trust in the police. People have been displaced by inflation and mismanagement. Innumerable transfers of top civil officers in three years have made matters worse.

The problem is governance. Good governance will come from transparent and fair elections, not from a tsunami of transfers. The end of the PTI government is writing on the wall.

Liaqat Baloch told reporters that the Prime Minister’s relief package is a fraud. Many relief packages have been announced in three years, but there is no government mechanism to implement any of them.

Temporary, exhibitive press conferences can no longer run the government. The people are now fully convinced and one-voiced that the government is the patron of the incompetent and corrupt mafia. The inflation mafia has been sheltered under the umbrella of the government itself. Raising prices of petroleum products at midnight is nothing but a night robbery. = DNA

