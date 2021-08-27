IHC serves notice in Noor Mukadam case

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to Therapy Works’ employees seeking their comments in the Noor Mukadam murder case after the deceased woman’s father appealed for cancellation of their bail pleas.

IHC’s Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Noor’s father, Shaukat Mukadam. The court has also sought case records from additional district and session courts.

Petitioner’s lawyer Barrister Qasim Nawaz Abbasi told IHC the suspect had hidden facts from the lower court, as he mentioned his client had also named Therapy Works’ chief executive Tahir Zahoor and other employees as suspects in his supplementary statement.

A court has already dismissed the bail of Zahir Jaffar’s parents, he said, adding that the decision to grant bail to Therapy Works’ employees was announced by another court.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Farooq sought comments from the respondents along with the case records and adjourned the hearing.

Shaukat on Thursday had moved the IHC, seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the Therapy Works’ CEO and five other employees in the case.

A sessions court in Islamabad on Monday granted bail to six officials of Therapy Works, including its chief executive Zahoor, in the murder case.

In his petition, Shaukat had said that the officials of Therapy Works were present when the gruesome murder occurred. The sessions court avoided the rules laid down by the Supreme Court when granting bail to the suspects, read the petition.

Noor’s father said that the Therapy Works’ CEO and its other employees had been “threatening him.”

He argued that the suspects concealed evidence and pleaded with the court to nullify the sessions court’s orders and repeal the bail granted to the suspects.

If the bail is not revoked, the applicant may suffer irreparable damage, said Mukadam’s father.