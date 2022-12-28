IHC gives custody of kids to Polish mothers

The court also ordered to remove the names of both the children from the Exit Control List (ECL). The two polish women had filed a case for the custody of their children from their Pakistani husband.

ISLAMABAD, DEC 28 (DNA): While announcing its verdict in the kids’ custody case, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered to hand over the children to the Polish mothers.

IHC judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case and asked whether the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had seized the passports of both children and their father as per the court orders. “Yes, the passports have been seized,” the FIA officials told the court. “We request the court to interview the children in chambers,” counsel for the petitioners pleaded with the court. “The father of the children brought them to Pakistan for vacations, but he did not return. He kept the children with him illegally for 14 months,” he added. Earlier on Tuesday, the father of the children told the court: “I willingly brought the children to Pakistan. Only because of the religion our relations got damaged. They both used to take the children to the church.” He added: “I have a big business in Poland. I used to help these two women a lot. I can also abandon the Polish citizenship for my children.” The court asked him: “You should keep the Polish citizenship. You should go there and raise your children.” He replied: “The mosque is 300 kilometers away from my residence.” The court told him: “You are the owner of so many restaurants that you can build a mosque near your house.” The lawyer told the court that the Pakistani husband was Muslim while his Polish wives were Christian. “He has a son, Muhammad Ahmad, from Polish woman Iza Nawa and a daughter from another Polish woman Johana,” he added. “He had married Polish woman Johanna on October 29, 2005, and the marriage ended in a divorce on February 28, 2017. A daughter was born in 2012 from the wedlock,” the lawyer further informed the court. “He contracted Nikah with Iza Nawa because the second marriage cannot be registered in Poland. A son was born in 2015 from the wedlock,” he added. When asked, both the Polish women refused to meet their Pakistani husband. He told the court that he had obtained Polish citizenship in 2012. He also claimed that he had come to Pakistan in August 2021 with 18-day legal permission from the mothers of the two children. The permission letter to bring the children to Pakistan was also produced before the court. “Both the children attend school in Poland. They are the citizens of Poland, and their stay in Pakistan is over,” the lawyer told the court. “The children should be brought to the court again tomorrow. The court will decide after hearing more arguments,” the court said and ordered to submit passports of both children and that of the Pakistani husband to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The court had then adjourned further hearing of the case till Wednesday.===========