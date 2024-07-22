IESCO issues power suspension notice

ISLAMABAD, JUL 22 (DNA) — According to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO)’s spokesman, System Maintenance/Development Work is in process. Therefore power supply of below mentioned feeders/areas will be temporary suspended as per given schedule.

On 23rd July 2024, From 06:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, Upper Topa, Patriata, TDCP, FSH, I-8/4, I-8 Markaz, Industrial-I, Modern Steel, New PTN, Pak Iron Steel, Mumtaz Steel, Fazal Rubber, MG Steel, Pothohar Steel, Fazal Ghee, GOR, I-10/4, Katarian, Bani, Holy Family, Isolation Hospital, Rahara, CM Pak Zong, D-12 /1&2 Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Bagh Sardaran, Eid Gah, Dhok Najo, Ali Market, Khyaban Sir Syed, Raja Sultan, Mohammadi Chowk, Katarian Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Qureshiabad, Garja.I, Hayal, Gulistan Fatima, Ranyal, Murt, Katarian, Holy Family, Bani, F Block, Bajniyal, Bijniyal.II, Madina Colony, Officer Colony, Lakho, Car Chowk Feeders, Attock Circle, Punjab Small Industries, Mix Industries, Kohistan Enclave, Pind Pran, Valley, Gulshan Sahat, Sangjani, Shahullah Ditta, Paswal, Shakurdra, Ghorghashti, Maskinabad Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Kallar Kahar, Jund Awan Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 17:00 PM, GSO Circle, Sodan Gali, Bagh No-2, Numanpura, Harijal, Numanpura 3, Dhali No. 1, Dhali No. 2, Bagh No. 1, Numanpura 2, Kharal feeders and surrounding areas will remain closed. Furthermore, From 10:00 AM to 13:00 PM, 132 KV Grid Station Bahria Town Phase-IV (Consumer Grid) will be affected but in case of emergency load management of 20 to 25 MW should be done at 132 KV Cantt, Chaklala, Al Ghurir giga grid station as per requirement. However these grids can also be switched off in case of fault. IESCO management apologizes to its esteemed customers for the power outage. If the work is completed ahead of time, the power supply can be restored even before the scheduled time. — DNA