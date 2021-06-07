ICCI opens vaccination centre for business community, employees

ISLAMABAD, JUN 7 (DNA) – The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) leading by example has opened a vaccination centre in its premises in collaboration with NCOC and Shifa International Hospital for the vaccination of the business community, their families and employees.

ICCI is the first chamber of the country to set up a vaccination centre in its premises for its members to provide the first dose of vaccination to them on Monday and Tuesday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Hamza Shafqaat, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad inaugurated the vaccination centre during his visit to ICCI.

Expressing his view after inauguration, Hamza Shafqaat, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad congratulated ICCI for opening a vaccination centre for its members and especially appreciated the proactive and dynamic approach of President ICCI.

He said that Islamabad has set a target of vaccinating 20,000 to 25000 people daily and hoped that ICCI vaccination centre would be helpful in achieving this target as it has the capacity to vaccinate a large number of people.

He stressed that the business community of Islamabad, their family members and employees should take full benefit of this great facility at ICCI for their vaccination so that Covid-19 pandemic could be controlled and all business activities could be restored to their normal operation. He also thanked the Shift International Hospital for collaborating with ICCI in setting up a vaccination centre that would play a positive role in controlling the spread of coronavirus in the federal capital.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that the purpose of setting up vaccination centre is to support the mass vaccination drive of the government to make Pakistan a coronavirus free country. He said that ICCI has been working actively with NCOC for controlling the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in order to lift all restrictions on businesses. He thanked NCOC and Shifta International Hospital Islamabad for collaborating with ICCI in setting up vaccination centre in its premises.

He said that the only way for Pakistan to come out of the coronavirus and restore business activities to normal routine, was the vaccination of maximum people. He said that ICCI has already informed its members through emails and messages for the availability of a vaccination centre and hoped that maximum members of the business community, their families and employees would avail this facility for vaccination.

He said that ICCI has already set up a vaccination centre at Centaurus Mall and more vaccination centres would be set up in major markets in coming days to promote the government’s mass vaccination drive. He also appealed to all the citizens of Islamabad that if they wanted normalization of life and restoration of businesses, they should get themselves vaccinated on priority basis.

ICCI Executive Members Javed Iqbal, Umar Hussain, M Shakir, Usman Khalid, Faad Waheed, Omais Khattak as well as Khalid Chaudhry former Senior Vice President ICCI, Raja Abdul Majeed, Tehmas Butt and others were also present at the occasion.=DNA

