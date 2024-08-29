ICCI Election: Prominent business leader Atif Jamil Butt announces unconditional support to founder group

ISLAMABAD, AUG 29: /DNA/ – Prominent personality of Progressive Itehad Group Islamabad Atif Jamil Butt has announced his complete and unconditional support to the Founder Group in the forthcoming Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry election. He has also announced to withdraw the nomination papers of his candidates fielded against the Founder Group candidates.

This significance announcement has been made during a luncheon held here in Islamabad on Thursday. On this occasion Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari, ICCI Council members Khalid Javaid, Tariq Sadiq, Mian Akram Farid, Mian Shaukat Masood and Progressive Itehad Group’s Khalid Imran, Arshad Abbasi, Asim Abbas, Feroz Khan, Rai Tanveer and members of Progressive Itehad belonging to all the markets of Islamabad were present.

In his address Khalid Iqbal Malik said that Atif Jamil Butt is a dynamic and progressive personality who has joined the Founder Group unconditionally and that he by using his abilities will work for the unity and welfare of the business community.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that he and Atif Jamil Butt has a eleven year old relationship and he has found him very sincere and devoted figure and that we will fully utilize his talent for further strengthening the Chamber.

In his remarks Zafar Bakhtawari said that after this milestone decision of Atif Jamil Butt, the election of September 17 has turned as just a formality. He added that success of Founder Group was already confirm but now has authenticated.

Atif Jamil Butt by admitting the services of the Founder Group leaders for the cause of the business community pledged to work unitedly for the resolution of the community’s problems.

Former President ICCI Khalid Javaid termed the hallmark decision of the Atif Jamil Butt as an extraordinary incident in Chambers politics and expressed the hope that young Atif Jamil Butt will prove an asset for the ICCI.

The event was also addressed by Mian Akram Farid, Arshad Abbassi, Khalid Imran and other.