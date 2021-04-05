ICCI assures support for promoting mission of PSH

ISLAMABAD, APR 5 (DNA) – Zamurrad Khan, Patron-in-Chief, Pakistan Sweet Home (PSH) said that taking care of orphan children and arranging quality education for them was highest mission of his life and stressed that the business community should fully cooperate with him in this noble cause as partnering with this mission was very rewarding for them in this world as well as in the life after death.

He said this while addressing the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry along with a team of PSH children. He said that 200 children of PSH were now studying in Siddique Public School and all were selected purely on merit.

He offered to make sitting President ICCI as one of directors of PSH so that the business community could contribute in running its day to day affairs. He said that PSH had taken a humble start and now its network has grown to many parts of the country.

He thanked all former Presidents and members of ICCI for their cooperation with PSH and said that this institution needed their regular support for further growth and expansion.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) lauded the role of Zamurrad Khan for turning Pakistan Sweet Home into a strong and growing institution and assured that the business community will extend financial and moral support to his institution.

He said that a mechanism would be developed to provide regular financial support to Pakistan Sweet Homes and other public welfare-oriented organizations from CSR Fund of ICCI.

He said that other major chambers of commerce and industry would also be taken on board for extending financial support to PSH so that it could further expand its network.

He said that ICCI was ready to provide career counselling and internships to the children of PSH so that they could get practical experience of theoretical knowledge. He also shared his experiences and provided useful tips to the children of PSH for achieving a successful career in life.

Mian Akram Farid, Chairman, Founder Group paid tribute to Zamurrad Khan for his services to the children of PSH and assured him that the business community would extend support to him in his noble mission. He said that he would also cooperate in imparting technical and vocational training to the children of PSH so that they could play an effective role in the industrial development and economic growth of the country.

Fatma Azim Senior Vice President, Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI, Naveed Malik and others also paid tribute to the services of Zamurrad Khan for taking good care of orphan children and assured him that the business community would continue to provide support to him in this noble cause.=DNA

===================