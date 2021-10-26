ICC WORD T20: Malik, Asif star as Pakistan beat New Zealand by 5 wickets in a thriller

SHARJAH, OCT 26: Pakistan has defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets in a thriller. 135-run target posted by New Zealand in the 19th fixture of the T20 World Cup 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan found a new hero in Asif Ali and rediscovered an old one in Shoaib Malik as the Green Shirts kept their unbeaten start to the T20 World Cup 2021 alive with a closely contested five-wicket win over New Zealand in Sharjah on Tuesday.