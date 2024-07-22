ICC greenlights budget for 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

DUBAI, JUL 22: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday approved the budget for the 2025 Champions Trophy, on the final day of its meetings.

This significant development comes as Pakistan prepares to host the prestigious tournament from February 19 to March 9, 2025.

The budget, meticulously crafted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in collaboration with the ICC, received the green light after thorough discussions. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi represented Pakistan in these crucial negotiations.

The Champions Trophy will be held across three prominent venues in Pakistan: Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore. As per the PCB’s proposed schedule, Lahore will exclusively host all matches involving the Indian cricket team, marking a significant decision amidst the complex geopolitical landscape.

In addition to this, the PCB has earmarked Rs12.80 billion for the enhancement of three major stadiums. This substantial investment will focus on upgrading Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi, and the Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium, ensuring they meet international standards for the upcoming tournament.

Historically, while other participating teams have played in Pakistan, the PCB remains hopeful that India will also make its way to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025. The PCB maintains a firm stance that, as the host nation, Pakistan should be the exclusive venue for all matches, asserting its capability and readiness to host the entire event.

The ICC’s annual meeting will continue in Colombo from July 19 to 22, where the PCB is set to advocate strongly for hosting all matches within Pakistan, emphasizing the country’s preparedness and commitment to delivering a successful tournament.