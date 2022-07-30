Huge sinkhole forms at Shaheen Complex roundabout in Karachi

KARACHI, July 30 (DNA): An underground sewage line Saturday collapsed on

Karachi’s busy Shaheen Complex Chowk creating a large sinkhole just

before the start of II Chundrigar Road.

The sinkhole was formed after a 72-inch pipeline caved in after which

the law enforcement agency put up stop signs around it.

Police personnel were also deployed around it to avoid any damage, while

no loss of life has been reported, said the law enforcement agency.

However, traffics jams occurred on the road, causing trouble for

commuters.

Earlier this week, a sinkhole was formed on a road near the Chief

Minister’s House in the Civil Lines area of Karachi after a 72-inch wide

sewerage line running under the road caved in due to increased water

pressure.

The road where the sinkhole emerged on Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road leads from

PIDC Chowk to Clifton in the red zone of Karachi.