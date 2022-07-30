Saturday, July 30, 2022
Huge sinkhole forms at Shaheen Complex roundabout in Karachi

| July 30, 2022

KARACHI, July 30 (DNA): An underground sewage line Saturday collapsed on
Karachi’s busy Shaheen Complex Chowk creating a large sinkhole just
before the start of II Chundrigar Road.

The sinkhole was formed after a 72-inch pipeline caved in after which
the law enforcement agency put up stop signs around it.

Police personnel were also deployed around it to avoid any damage, while
no loss of life has been reported, said the law enforcement agency.
However, traffics jams occurred on the road, causing trouble for
commuters.

Earlier this week, a sinkhole was formed on a road near the Chief
Minister’s House in the Civil Lines area of Karachi after a 72-inch wide
sewerage line running under the road caved in due to increased water
pressure.

The road where the sinkhole emerged on Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road leads from
PIDC Chowk to Clifton in the red zone of Karachi.

