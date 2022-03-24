Huge prospects of cooperation exist between Pakistan and Africa: Guinea’s FM Morissanda Kouyaté

Nuaman Ishfaq Mughal

Islamabad: Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Guinea Morissanda Kouyaté said huge prospects of cooperation existed between Pakistan and the African continent.

In a special interview to Nuaman Ishfaq Mughal, on the sidelines of the 48th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, the Foreign Ministers of Guinea appreciated that Pakistan was diversifying its foreign policy and looking towards Africa to strengthen relations with the African continent in the spheres of politics, culture, trade and defence.

He said, “We, in Africa, are waiting for a country like Pakistan which has a high level of technology.”

He added, “African Union will welcome the participation of Pakistan to reinforce the cooperation of the African continent and Pakistan.”

The Foreign Minister of the Republic of Guinea Morissanda Kouyaté also thanked the Government of Pakistan particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan for the warm hospitality during his stay in Islamabad.

Later at night, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi hosted dinner in honour of the Foreign Ministers of Africa. He congratulated the President of Senegal for assuming the chair of the African Union.

Foreign Minister said till now more than 800 African diplomats had undergone training at Foreign Service Academy in Islamabad. Thousands of African students had studied in the universities and educational institutions of Pakistan. He added out of 57 members of the OIC, 28 countries belonged to Africa.