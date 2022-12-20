HSHM hosts First World Tourism Day Int’l Conference

DNA

ISLAMABAD, DEC 20: Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) hosted its first international conference to celebrate the World Tourism Day at Pearl-Continental Hotel Rawalpindi on 13th December 2022.The event revolvedaround this year’s theme, “Rethinking Tourism”.

The keynote speakers at the occasion wereDr. Syed Habib Ali Bokhari, VC,Kohsar University Murree, Dr. Ali Sajid, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz &Director Lahore School of Managementand AVM Ejaz Mahmood Malik, Tourism Development Consultant. The speakers from Hashoo Group included Mr. Haseeb A. Gardezi, COO, Brig. (R) Dr. Fiaz Mahmood Qamer, Head of Group Security & Vigilance, and Maj.(R) Faisal Naeem Khan, Director Education, HSHM.

The event was attended byseveral senior executives from CTTI Islamabad, Hashoo Group,faculty members and students from HSHM Islamabad as well as Peshawar Campus. Mr. Simon Cleaver from CTH UK, Dr. Saloomeh Tabari from Cardiff University, UK and Dr. Gul Erkol Bayram from Sinop University,Turkey joined via zoom session as guest speakers.The eventincluded presentations by the keynote speakers, an art exhibition and a photography competitionfollowed by lunch.

On the occasion, Mr. Haseeb A. Gardezisaid,“The pandemic highlighted the critical need for transformation of tourism industry as a tool for global development and cultural enlightenment, along with its impact on our society.” Addressing the HSHM students, he further added “You have chosen a prestigious profession with a bright future. Study well and gain hands-on experience at Hashoo Hotels to polish your skill sets. This will help you excel and become future leaders in the hospitality and tourism industry.”

The closing session of the conference included distribution of participation certificates and prizes for the winners of photography and art competition.

This conference served as the global observance day, fostering awareness towards sustainable tourism development in Pakistan.