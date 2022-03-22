Highlights of 48th OIC-CFM inaugural session

ISLAMABAD, MAR 22 /DNA/ – Highlights of the inaugural session of the 48th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers’ (CFM) moot under the theme ‘Partnering for Unity, Justice and Development:

The foreign ministers of OIC member states, foreign guests, delegates, parliamentarians and media persons started arriving at 0900 hours

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi greeted the dignitaries, distinguished guests and participating delegates

Prime Minister Imran Khan made his entry to the venue at 1115 hours. He was flanked by the OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, President Islamic Development Bank Dr Muhammad Suleiman Al-Jasser, and Chair of the 47th OIC-CFM Hassoumi Massoudou

The meeting commenced at 11:18am with the recitation of few verses from the Holy Quran underlining the commandments of Almighty Allah to keep unity among the ranks of Muslims and have strong faith in the Omnipotent

As the session started, the national anthem of Pakistan was played on the occasion

A short video of the OIC journey covering decades long struggle to protect interests of Muslim Ummah was screened at the House at 1121 hours

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Niger and also the Chair of the 47th session of the OIC

Hassoumi Massoudou in his opening remarks highlighted the role of Nigeria as the Chair of the CFM to hold seminars and webinars on the challenges faced by Ummah in the shape of extremism and Islamophobia

After concluding his speech Massoudu invited Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to officially hand over the Chair of the 48th session of the OIC-CFM

Pakistan FM started his speech at 1136 hours while underscoring the need of unity to synergize scientific and intellectual pool of OIC member states

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan wished Pakistan felicitations on the 75th Independence Day anniversary and assuming the Chair of the 48th CFM

He highlighted the role of Muslim countries to achieve peace in Afghanistan and avert tragic humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

The OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha commenced his speech at 1207 hours saying that Ukraine and Russia crisis can cause serious impacts on the economy of the OIC member states which was 28 per cent of the world population

A video message of the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres was played during the session at 1247 hours in which he urged the Muslim world to develop unity and cohesion for peace and development of humanity

Kazakhstani Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi delivered statement on behalf of regional groups

Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi started his speech at 1306 hours on behalf of the Arab Group and underlined that terrorism and violent extremism are common enemies, destabilizing Muslim countries

“We need to work together to promote tolerance of others and convince others for our just causes for peaceful cohabitation,” he remarked.=DNA

