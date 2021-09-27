HEC, LUMS hold Consultation on National Twinning of Universities

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 27 (DNA) – The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), HEC in collaboration with the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) organised a two-day consultative workshop on ‘National Twinning of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs)’ at LUMS.

A large number of Vice Chancellors from across Pakistan attended the event and expressed their views on an innovative concept of ‘National Twinning of HEIs to increase teaching effectiveness of HEIs.’

Following its focused and highly engaged discussions, the forum brought about the first-ever national agenda on ‘National Twinning of HEIs’, where the Vice Chancellors agreed to collaborate in five significant areas. These areas include: a pedagogy course for all PhD programmes; a national certificate of teaching required for new or junior faculty; a shadowing/mentoring exchange programme to work in a learning/teaching centre; development and delivery of exemplary online courses; and, capacity building of teaching and learning centres.

On the occasion, Rector NAHE Dr. Shaheen Sardar Ali and Vice Chancellor LUMS Dr. Arshad underlined the potential areas for collaboration under the concept of ‘National Twinning of HEIs’.

Dr. Shaheen Sardar Ali elucidated the plan for conducting a series of NAHE collaborative conferences, wherein smaller group panel discussions will be hosted in all the provinces. The discussions will focus on the themes, including Leadership Development, Scholarship of Teaching and Learning (SoTL) and Pedagogical Partnerships, etc. The first of this series will be held in Islamabad in December 2021.

The consultative workshop was attended by Vice Chancellors from reputable national HEIs including Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Government College University Lahore (GCU), Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) Islamabad, National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) Rawalpindi, Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi, Beaconhouse National University Lahore, University of Education Lahore, PAF-IAST Haripur, Aga Khan University and other universities.