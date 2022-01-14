HEC holds 2nd Training for Heads & Officers of Quality Enhancement Cells

Islamabad, JAN 14 /DNA/ – The Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) of Higher Education Commission, Pakistan held a progress review meeting and training for the second group of 21 heads and officers of Quality Enhancement Cells (QECs) of different degree awarding institutions (DAIs) of the country at National University of Modern Languages, Islamabad.

The progress review meetings and trainings are part of the series of activities planned by QAA to promote quality culture in DAIs across the country. The series is aimed at strengthening the Internal Quality Assurance of DAIs. The second group comprised heads and officers from DAIs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Mianwali and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The three-day sessions covered a number of topics including, How to Strengthen Internal Quality Assurance; improving the performances of QECs; Yearly Progress Review Reports; Verification of Research Publications and HJRS; Plagiarism Policy; modalities to obtain No Objection Certificates for MS/MPhil and PhD programmes; modalities of Institutional Performance Evaluation; and MS/MPhil and equivalent program review.

Executive Director HEC Dr. Shaista Sohail, who graced the opening ceremony of the event, acknowledged the role of QAA and QECs in sensitising DAIs about promotion of a culture of quality education. She emphasised the need for strengthening Internal Quality Assurance mechanism in the higher education institutions.

Dr. Javeid Iqbal, a Member of the Commission, attended the closing ceremony as chief guest. He highlighted HEC’s vision for strengthening the QA mechanism in DAIs and appreciated the role of QAA in organising such events.