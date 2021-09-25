HEC fixes Sep 26 last day for post doctoral fellowship programme

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 25 (DNA) – Higher Education Commission (HEC) fixed September 26 (Sunday) as the last date for the Pakistani and Azad Jammu and Kashmir nationals to apply for the Post-Doctoral Fellowships Programme (Phase-Ill).

According to an official source, the objective behind this fellowship is to provide an opportunity to the scholars to work in well-equipped research laboratories of the world and to work in new or emerging fields and address the issues of retention of qualified faculty members, by the capacity building of the faculty.

The fellowship will also develop further foreign linkages through placement of PhD students and other researchers at the host institution and enhance the quality of learning and teaching across the institutions.

As per the eligibility criteria, the applicant must have PhD degree from HEC recognised local or international university (in possession of HEC attested PhD degree or HEC Equivalence Certificate for foreign PhD).

The applicant should be a regular employee of public/private sector HEC recognised university/degree awarding institution or public sector Research and Development organisation (recognized by Pakistan Council of Science and Technology).

The applicant either he or she must not have availed any post-doctoral fellowship either funded or self-funded before and should also not be more than 45 years of age (i.e born after September 20, 1976).

The applicants should possess five years recognised work experience in Pakistan after completion of foreign PhD, must have a placement letter in top 200 QS World Ranked Universities/research institutes from a relevant supervisor and should have acquired requisite qualification on or before closing date.

The applicants were required to submit online application through research.hec.gov.pk. Applicants have to deposit/online transfer Rs.1000/- (non-refundable), as application processing fee in favour of Director General Finance, HEC in A/C No. 1742-79001334-01 of Habib Bank Limited.

Only ‘Submitted’ applications on the online portal by the closing date will be processed while the saved applications will not be considered.

The applicants are encouraged to visit www.hec.gov.pk/site/postdoc for detailed information.

The application would be processed on the basis of information/documents provided by the applicant on the online portal.=DNA

