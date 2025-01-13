HEC Chairman discusses collaborative opportunities with Somali delegation

ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 /DNA/ – A Somalian delegation, led by Mr. Farah Abdulkadir, Minister of Education and Mr. Sheikhnur Mohamed Hassan, Ambassador of Somalia in Pakistan, visited Higher Education Commission (HEC) Secretariat in Islamabad on Monday and met Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed. Both sides discussed opportunities for the mutual development of higher education sector of the two countries.

The delegation also included Mr. Abdullahi Omar, Director General of the Ministry of Education, Ms. Deka, Adviser to the Ministry of Education, and Ms. Asma from the Embassy of Somalia. From HEC, Mr. Awais Ahmad, Adviser Global Engagement and Mr. Tariq Iqbal, Director Administration attended the meeting.

The Chairman HEC emphasized the organization’s ongoing efforts to increase scholarships for international students in Pakistan, particularly for youth from Muslim countries. He highlighted the success of the Afghan Student Scholarship Programme, which has enabled numerous Afghan students to pursue higher education in Pakistan’s top universities.

Dr. Ahmed assured the Somali delegates of HEC’s full support in advancing higher education in Somalia and providing opportunities for Somali students to benefit from academic programmes in Pakistan. He particularly emphasized the collaboration for strengthening quality assurance systems as well as enhancing collaboration in the areas of agriculture and information technology.

The Chairman also extended invitation to Somali officials to attend the upcoming Vice-Chancellors’ Forum of Universities in the Islamic World. The event will bring together over 150 vice-chancellors from universities across OIC member states, aiming to enhance collaboration in higher education within the Islamic world.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed also briefed the delegation on ‘Ilm-Bank,’ a virtual platform that aims to serve as a knowledge consortium for higher education institutions in OIC countries. This platform will facilitate cross-border education, training, and research opportunities, allowing students and scholars to connect with resources from across member states.