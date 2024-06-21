HEC Alerts Students: Two-Year BA/BSc and MA/MSc degrees no longer recognized

ISLAMABAD, JUN 21 /DNA/ – The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan has once again alerted students and parents to avoid taking admission in the two-year BA, BSc and MA, MSc degree programmes.

HEC had phased out two-year BA/BSc and MA/MSc programmes with extended deadlines of the academic years 2019 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Despite gradual phasing out of these two-year degree programmes, some higher education institutions admitted students in these programmes after the specified deadlines.

Consequently, HEC has clearly cautioned students, parents as well as higher education institutions that degrees obtained from such programmes will not be recognized and attested by HEC.

It is pertinent to mention that as per its Ordinance, HEC has the authority to establish conditions for opening and operation of higher education institutions, including those that are not affiliated with the State educational system, nationwide. HEC is also responsible for formulating policies, setting standards, and determining priorities in various areas related to institutional regulations, guidelines, and rules to improve the quality of education.