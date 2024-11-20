‘Health Week’ Observance Begins In Attock

By Malik Faisal Munir

ATTOCK, Nov 20 (DNA): The three-day ‘Health Week’ started here on Wednesday aimed at raising awareness and providing free diagnostic services to the public.

The event was inaugurated at the Government Esfandyar Bukhari District Hospital Hospital by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Anil Saeed.

The ceremony was attended by CEO health Dr. Asad Ismael, Medical Superintendent Dr. Jawad Elahi, paramedical staff and others relevant officer’s.

The Health Week, which would continue till November 22, features diagnostic counters established across government hospitals in the district. These counters offer free screening and diagnosis for a variety of illnesses, including diabetes, hepatitis (A, B, and C), blood pressure, gynecological conditions, and asthma.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Anil Saeed praised the revolutionary measures being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He stated that the initiative aims to identify undiagnosed diseases among the population and provide timely treatment and awareness. At DHQ Hospital, specialized counters have been set up and daily diagnostic targets have been established including 1,000 individuals at DHQ Hospital.

CEO Dr Asad Ismael said that Citizens will be able to visit screening camps for diabetes, tuberculosis, pulmonary health and haematology screening. Pregnant women will undergo checkups and children under two years of age will be vaccinated.

CEO Dr Asad Ismael said that citizens will be formally registered at the screening camps during the Health Week. “These camps will provide all necessary medical treatment facilities, including free medicines, in order to allow citizens to take nine steps forward towards a healthy life,” he said.

They will also counsel citizens by providing them with guidelines on living a healthy life. “While no one can fully protect themselves from diseases, in the case of illnesses, they can get rid of the disease by following the doctor’s guidelines,” said the CEO.