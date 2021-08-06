Hashoo School of Hospitality Management joins hands with LCS

ISLAMABAD, AUG 6: /DNA/ – Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) has collaborated Lahore Consultancy Services(LCS) a sister company of BlueSky Students Consultancy Services to promote Pakistan’s first premier hospitality and tourism management institute.

In this connection, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed byMaj (Retd) Faisal Naeem Khan, Director Education, Hashoo School of Hospitality Management and Ms Aroosha Qamar Director Operations and Mr. Muhammad Aslam Khan Lohdi, Director Marketing and Development from Lahore Consultancy Services in PC Hotel, Lahore.

HSHM is Pakistan’s first premier hospitality and tourism management school in collaboration with Sheffield Hallam University, UK, and in partnership with Construction Technology Training Institute (CTTI). HSHM’s first campus is located on IJP Road Islamabad and is now accepting admissions for fall semester 2021.

Lahore Consultancy Services is a leading consultancy firm providing educational guidance and dedicated to skill development of students. LCS is also providing guidance to students for their career development as well.

After having studied for two years at HSHM, qualifying students will have the option to study the third academic year at Sheffield Hallam University in the UK to complete their BSc Hons degree. This is a golden opportunity for students who want to save a substantial cost while obtaining an international hospitality degree that is recognised worldwide along with landing a confirmed job as soon as they graduate. HSHM which also plans to expand and have its campuses at Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar very soon

MS. Aroosha Qamar added, “HSHM is offering a golden opportunity for students who can’t afford to study three years from UK but can afford the final years study at a prestigious university like Sheffield Hallam University and secure a assured job placement. Mr. Muhammad Aslam Khan Lohdi while speaking on the occasion also added that LCS is very glad to join hands with HSHM and assured of his all-out support to HSHM in future”.

LCS is also holding a free introductory seminar for all potentials students interested in the field of hospitality and tourism management in collaboration with HSHM on 7 August at 4 pm at 32 Civic Center, Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore.