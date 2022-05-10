Hashoo Hotels & Resorts will soon launch PC Legacy-Airport Lahore

Islamabad, MAY 10 /DNA/ – Located in the bustling city of Lahore, it will be the third hotel by Hashoo Hotels in its recently introduced brand of hotels by the name of PC Legacy, following PC Legacy Nasirabad.

The brand “PC Legacy” is a new chain of four-star hotels by Hashoo Hotels who already own and operate Pearl-Continental, Marriott and Hotel One across the country.

PC Legacy-Airport Lahore will bridge the gap for travellers between the five-star and the select service hotels. In this connection, an agreement was signed by Mr.Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hashoo Group, andMr. Muhammad Ayub Sheikh, Chairman of Royal Residencia (Pvt) Ltd and Royal Hospitality.

“Our goal is to develop sustainable and smart solutions for everyday business travellers. Airport hotels target airline passengers who have overnight layovers or suffer cancelled flights, business clientele, airline staff and any travellers whose business does not take them far from the airport area. We plan to promote domestic and international tourism by offering state-of-the-art travel and lodging facilities to visitors at not only the most beautiful locations but also the busiest locations of Pakistan. Our focus is, and will always remain, Pakistan” said Mr. Haseeb Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer of hospitality and education division at Hashoo Group.

Mr. Muhammad Ayub Sheikh said that they were proud to partner with such a prestigious group of hotels that had decades of hospitality management experience. “We are very confident that this project between Royal Hospitality and Hashoo Hotels & Resorts will be a huge success and will take the hospitality business to the new heights of comfort with luxury” he added.

Opening of this four-star hotel will not only boost economic activities in the area but will also provide prospects for domestic employment.