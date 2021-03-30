Hashoo Group to open another Hotel One in the City of Nawabs

DNA

ISLAMABAD, MAR 30 – The new hotel will attract both leisure and business travellers to explore the historical city of Bahawalpur Islamabad, Tuesday, 30th March 2021 – For Immediate Release To recreate the charm of travelling to a contemporary city with a royal past, the new Hotel One will be opening its doors soon to travellers in Bahawalpur, the City of Nawabs.In this connection, a ground-breaking ceremony was attended by Mr. Haseeb Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer – Hashoo Group Hospitality Division, Mr. Waqar Qureshi, Director Development – Hotel One, and Mr. Makhdoom Murtala Muhammad, the franchisee of Hotel One in Bahawalpur.

Hashoo Group is the leading and largest chain of hotels in Pakistan who own and operate the five-star Pearl-Continental, Marriott and the select-service Hotel One brands in Pakistan.Located on Ahmedpur Road, this will be the second Hotel One in the City of Nawabs and will feature 50 elegant rooms, offer all-day dining at an in-house restaurant and cater to banquet and conference facilities at multi-purpose halls. Moreover, the upcoming hotel will be located in the business district of Bahawalpur.

Upon construction, the hotel will reflect the historic architectural heritage that the iconic city of Bahawalpur is famous for.Bahawalpur was once a princely state of Pakistan located in Punjab, famous for its timeless grandeur and was the city of residence for the royal families. Bahawalpur is now known for its monuments dating back from that glorious era. The city lies at the edge of the Cholistan Desert and serves as the gateway to the nearby Lal Suhanra National Park and to various desert motor sports events such as the famous Cholistan Rally.

History buffs, adventure enthusiasts, and travellers can explore the city for its rich heritage, comprising royal palaces such as Noor Mahal and Darbar Mahal, Derawar Fort, Tomb of Bibi Jawindi, and Abbasi Jamia Masjid Qila Derawar, and much more. The launch of this hotel will not only contribute to domestic employment but will also provide tourists’ quality lodging facilities within their reach.