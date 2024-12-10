Hashoo Group, Global Palace unite to revolutionize Hyderabad’s hospitality

KARACHI, 10 DEC /DNA/ – Hashoo Group’s Pearl-Continental Hospitality Division, one of Asia’s leading hospitality services provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Global Palace to launch Hyderabad city’s first branded 4-star hotel, PC Legacy Hyderabad. The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony held at Pearl-Continental Hotel, Karachi, in the presence of senior officials from Hashoo Group and Global Palace. They shared their vision for the new hotel and emphasized their commitment to setting new standards in the region’s growing hospitality landscape and contributing towards economic growth.

PC Legacy Hyderabad is strategically located on the Hyderabad Bypass, just five minutes away from major attractions in the city, ensuring unparalleled convenience for its guests. This premier location offers easy access to Hyderabad’s cultural and business hubs, making it an ideal choice for business travelers, leisure tourists, and families.

Catering to a diverse range of domestic and international guests, PC Legacy Hyderabad boasts 40 luxurious rooms and suites, all equipped with modern amenities, including smart room technology powered by Google Nest, making it the first hotel in Hyderabad to offer such advanced features. Guests are guaranteed a seamless, comfortable, and tech-enabled stay.

The property also redefines event hosting in Hyderabad with its largest combined banquet space, accommodating up to 3,000 guests, making it a perfect venue for corporate meetings, weddings, and social gatherings. For smaller events, state-of-the-art meeting rooms and conference facilities ensure a professional environment for productive sessions. Guests can also indulge in an exquisite dining experience at the all-day dining restaurant, part of the PC Connoisseur Collection, which seats up to 80 people and offers a blend of local and international culinary excellence.

Simran Ramnani Hari, CEO of Global Palace, added: “This partnership represents a shared commitment to redefining hospitality and creating unforgettable experiences for our guests. Our collaboration with Hashoo Group to launch PC Legacy Hyderabad embodies this promise.”

Addressing this exciting partnership, Bastien Blanc, Chief Executive Officer, Hospitality Division – Hashoo Group, remarked, “Hyderabad’s position as a key cultural and economic hub makes it an ideal location for introducing 4-star PC Legacy. Our collaboration with Global Palace allows us to combine their strategic presence in the city with Hashoo Group’s legacy of exceptional hospitality, ensuring that this property becomes a benchmark for hospitality excellence in the region.”

To support health and wellness, the hotel features a state-of-the-art gym and fitness center, equipped with modern facilities to accommodate fitness routines. Additional services include 24/7 room service and concierge support, as well as secure parking and valet services, ensuring maximum convenience and peace of mind for all visitors.

PC Legacy, a 4-star hotel brand by Pearl-Continental Hospitality, Hashoo Group, serves as a bridge between the ultimate luxury of 5-star Pearl-Continental Hotels and the 3-star budget-friendly Hotel One range, offering guests an exceptional balance of quality and value. Following the successful launches of PC Legacy Hunza, known for its breathtaking views of Rakaposhi, and PC Legacy Skardu, located in the heart of Pakistan’s mountain ranges, the journey now continues to Hyderabad. With its unparalleled location, unique smart technology, and the largest banquet capacity in the city, PC Legacy Hyderabad is set to redefine hospitality standards in the region.