Gujranwala girl dies after headphones catch fire
GUJRANWALA, Mar 21 (DNA): In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old girl
burned to death after headphones she had on caught fire in Punjab’s
Gujranwala, rescue officials said on Sunday.
The incident occurred in a village on the city’s outskirts. The
teenager, named Mushfiqa, was using headphones connected to a mobile
phone while it was charging, the rescue officials said, adding she was
completely burned after the headphones caught fire all of a sudden.
The girl’s death is the latest in a series of incidents involving the
use of smartphones while they are charged. Earlier, a video shared
hundreds of thousands of times warned against using mobile phones while
they charge because “electric waves” will pass through your body.
However, experts termed the advise misleading, saying other appliances
would also exhibit similar harmless voltage leakage, while the real
danger — though slim — could come from faulty batteries and low-quality
chargers. DNA
