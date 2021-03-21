Gujranwala girl dies after headphones catch fire

GUJRANWALA, Mar 21 (DNA): In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old girl

burned to death after headphones she had on caught fire in Punjab’s

Gujranwala, rescue officials said on Sunday.



The incident occurred in a village on the city’s outskirts. The

teenager, named Mushfiqa, was using headphones connected to a mobile

phone while it was charging, the rescue officials said, adding she was

completely burned after the headphones caught fire all of a sudden.



The girl’s death is the latest in a series of incidents involving the

use of smartphones while they are charged. Earlier, a video shared

hundreds of thousands of times warned against using mobile phones while

they charge because “electric waves” will pass through your body.



However, experts termed the advise misleading, saying other appliances

would also exhibit similar harmless voltage leakage, while the real

danger — though slim — could come from faulty batteries and low-quality

chargers. DNA



