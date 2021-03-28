Govt’s housing scheme to boost construction sector: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that government’s housing scheme for under privileged and low income people will boost the construction sector and thirty allied industries, which will create wealth in the country to pay back its debts.

Virtually addressing the Housing Telethon, he said that it is for the first time in Pakistan that low income people are being provided mortgage financing to own their houses by paying instalments in place of monthly rent.

Prime Minister said that the government is trying its best to give preference to the widows and Special persons.

Prime Minister said that once the people will start constructing their houses under the scheme it will boost the construction industry and thirty other industries associated with it, which in turn will create wealth in the country. He said that Pakistan is burdened with the debts and wealth creation in the economy will help Pakistan repay its debts.

Prime Minister said that banks have an important role to play in providing mortgage financing to people for construction or purchase of their houses, therefore banks should facilitate people in this regard.

He said directed Governor State Bank Raza Baqir and President National Bank of Pakistan Arif Usmani to ensure that the banks facilitate people.