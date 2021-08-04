Govt to make GB attractive for foreign investment

Saifullah

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says steps are being taken to establish a PTV station in Gilgit Baltistan.

Talking to Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said government is fully focusing to make Gilgit Baltistan attractive for foreign investors to invest in developmental projects.

He said services of mobile network and digital cable companies will be improved in the area. He emphasized on augmenting interest of the youth in digital media as it contains ample opportunities for them.

They also discussed issues of mutual interest including development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Governor Gilgit-Baltistan agreed with Federal Information Minister’s proposal to attract youth to digital media.