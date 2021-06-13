Govt taking steps to implement directions of ICJ in Jadhav case: FM

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says India wants that Kulbhushan Jadhav should not be given Consular access.

Talking to media persons in Multan today, he said the government is taking steps to implement decisions of International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Jadhav case and opposition should understand the tactics of India.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said PML-N government had complicated the Kulbhushan case.

To a question, the Foreign Minister said District Coordination Committees are being constituted in all districts of Punjab on the direction of the Prime Minister.

He said the government believes in across the board fair accountability.