Govt taking steps to give incentives to investors for promotion of industrialization: PM

NOWSHERA: Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government is taking all out steps to incentivize investors for promotion of industrialization and exports in the country.

He was addressing the ceremony of commercial launch of Rashakai prioritized Special Economic Zone near Nowshera on Friday.

The Prime Minister said hurdles are being removed to facilitate the local and foreign investors to invest in Pakistan.

He emphasized on establishing export-based industry in the country for wealth creation. He said the future of Pakistan lies in industrialization.

Imran Khan said Rashakai Special Economic Zone is being established under CPEC. He said Pakistan has a great potential and it can learn a lot from the fast industrial growth of China.

He directed the KP Government to give land at the zone on lease instead of selling it to avoid real estate speculations. He also advised for ensuring one window operation to facilitate the investors.

The Prime Minister the government’s prudent economic policies have started yielding positive results, and the four percent growth has surprised everyone. He said large scale manufacturing is showing growth.

He said the PTI government had to pass through a difficult time for one and a half years; however now the difficult time is over. He said the government is taking steps to ensure the economic stability sustainable.

He said the government’s successful policy to deal with Covid-19 has helped save lives as well as livelihood.

Earlier addressing the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong congratulated the Prime Minister, the government and the people of Pakistan on commercial launch of Rashakai Special Economic Zone.

He said the project will give impetus to industrial development in Pakistan. He said it also help enhance economic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

The Ambassador said the Rashakai Special Economic Zone will not only accelerate economic progress but also create jobs for the youth in Pakistan.

Rashakai prioritized Special Economic Zone is part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor cluster.

It is a flagship project of KP Government and KP Economic Zone Development and Management Company.

Rashakai Special Economic Zone spreads over about one thousand acres of land, which is linked with CPEC route on M-I Motorway and other districts of the province that makes the project strategically significant.

The construction of the zone is being carried out with the collaboration of China’s state enterprise China Road and Bridge Corporation and KP Economic Zone Development and Management Company.

Different industries, including pharmaceutical, textile, food and beverages and steel and engineering will be established at Rashakai Special Economic Zone.

The project will provide employment opportunities to about two hundred thousand people of the area directly and indirectly.