Govt rules out talks with PTI at ‘gun point’

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: The incumbent government has ruled out talks with the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with the “sword of civil disobedience hanging on its neck” as the former ruling party refused to “beg for negotiations”.

“For the first time, a pleasant breeze came from the opposition […] but talks cannot be held at gunpoint,” Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said while speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan — in a post on X — had warned the government of launching a “civil disobedience” movement if his demands — judicial inquiry of the May 9, 2023, riots and November 26 crackdown on PTI protesters and release of its “political prisoners” — are not met.

The ousted prime minister also constituted a five-member negotiation committee comprising Omar Ayub Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Salman Akram Raja and Asad Qaiser.

Earlier this week, the reports of the former ruling party and the government’s agreement to use the parliamentary forum for negotiation emerged following a meeting between PTI stalwart Asad Qaiser with NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

However, Qaiser dismissed these reports saying that he visited Sadiq’s residence for condolences. “No discussion regarding negotiations took place with the [NA] speaker,” he added. Similarly, the government has also said that no talks with the PTI have been initiated.

Speaking on the NA floor today, the defence minister lambasted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for prioritising marches on Islamabad instead of the Kurram clashes. “It is the provincial government’s duty to establish law and peace in their respective provinces.”

“Political responsibilities come after constitutional ones,” he said, adding that the members of national or provincial assemblies have taken an oath of allegiance to the Constitution.

Asif noted that no formal talks have been held with the Imran Khan’s party yet, emphasising that if they all belong to this House, then matters must be resolved in this building. He also termed the PTI’s formation of a negotiation committee “meaningless”, saying that nothing matters when seriousness is lacking.

Referring to the recently-held Islamabad protest, he slammed the PTI’s “double standards” for not condemning the martyrdom of Rangers and police personnel. “Who martyred the security officials […] there should be no selection in condemnation.”

Recalling his days during imprisonment, Asif said that the authorities “took away” his blanket from him in the prison at 6°C. He said he spent twelve nights at the prayer rug, but “did not beg”. “Politicians should be tolerant,” he said, adding that complaining destroys self-respect.

The minister reiterated that the repeated attacks on Islamabad and calls for civil disobedience will not pave the way for negotiations. “The nation is suffering losses in our political war,” he said, stressing the need for “a change that would create a good environment”.