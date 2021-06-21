Monday, June 21, 2021
Govt ready to introduce electoral reforms in Parliament: Farrukh

June 21, 2021

Islamabad : Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said the government is ready to introduce electoral reforms in the Parliament to ensure transparency in electoral process.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government wants to take opposition on board for the national cause to initiate debate on various issues in the Parliament.

Farrukh Habib said the opposition parties are showing non-serious attitude toward legislation on many issues.

