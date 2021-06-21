Govt ready to introduce electoral reforms in Parliament: Farrukh
Islamabad : Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said the government is ready to introduce electoral reforms in the Parliament to ensure transparency in electoral process.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the government wants to take opposition on board for the national cause to initiate debate on various issues in the Parliament.
Farrukh Habib said the opposition parties are showing non-serious attitude toward legislation on many issues.
Related News
National women’s squad announced for West Indies tour
Karachi: The national women’s selection committee has announced a 26-player squad from which the nationalRead More
CM Balochistan Jam Kamal expresses no-confidence in PA speaker
QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal has expressed his no-confidence over Speaker of the provincialRead More
Comments are Closed