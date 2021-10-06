Govt is cognizant of impact of inflation on the poor: PM

ISLAMABAD, OCT 6 /DNA/ – SAPM on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar briefed the Prime Minister on provision of targeted subsidies to the eligible families under the umbrella of Ehsaas program.

The Prime Minister said that the Government is cognizant of the problems faced by the poor due to inflation. It is for this purpose that targeted subsidies should be provided to the under-privileged segments of the society, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that Kamyab Pakistan, Sehat Sahulat Cards and Ehsaas are the flagship programs of the government aimed at poverty alleviation and social uplift of the lower segments of the society.

The Prime Minister directed that a comprehensive awareness program be launched to inform the masses about how targeted subsidies can be availed.

The meeting was apprised that Ehsaas program has developed a mobile app in collaboration with National Bank of Pakistan. This application would be used by vendors to provide subsidized items to eligible Ehsaas beneficiaries throughout the country.

It was informed that due care has been taken to eliminate chances of misuse of targeted subsidies under the Ehsaas program.

The briefing was also attended by Minister Finance Shukat Fayaz Tarin, Minister Defense Pervaiz Khattak, Minister Information Fawad Chaudhry, SAPM Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Governor State Bank Dr. Raza Baqir, President National Bank and senior officers.