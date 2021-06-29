Govt gives independence to institutions: Punjab CM

Lahore : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar says the government has given total independence to institutions and made appointments on merit.

He was talking to former Sindh Chief Minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim, who called on him in Lahore on Tuesday.

Usman Buzdar said Punjab government will take other provinces along in the journey of development.

Arbab Ghulam Rahim lauded Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s vision for presenting Punjab’s people-friendly annual budget for 2021-22.