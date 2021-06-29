Govt gives independence to institutions: Punjab CM
Lahore : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar says the government has given total independence to institutions and made appointments on merit.
He was talking to former Sindh Chief Minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim, who called on him in Lahore on Tuesday.
Usman Buzdar said Punjab government will take other provinces along in the journey of development.
Arbab Ghulam Rahim lauded Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s vision for presenting Punjab’s people-friendly annual budget for 2021-22.
« Pakistan welcomes statement of UN Chief seeking effective global role against Islamophobia (Previous News)
Related News
Govt gives independence to institutions: Punjab CM
Lahore : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar says the government has given total independenceRead More
Pakistan welcomes statement of UN Chief seeking effective global role against Islamophobia
Acting Permanent Representative of Pakistan Mission at the United Nations, Ambassador Aamir Khan welcomed theRead More
Comments are Closed