Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Main Menu

Govt gives independence to institutions: Punjab CM

| June 29, 2021

Lahore : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar says the government has given total independence to institutions and made appointments on merit.

He was talking to former Sindh Chief Minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim, who called on him in Lahore on Tuesday.

Usman Buzdar said Punjab government will take other provinces along in the journey of development.

Arbab Ghulam Rahim lauded Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s vision for presenting Punjab’s people-friendly annual budget for 2021-22.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Govt gives independence to institutions: Punjab CM

Lahore : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar says the government has given total independenceRead More

Pakistan welcomes statement of UN Chief seeking effective global role against Islamophobia

Acting Permanent Representative of Pakistan Mission at the United Nations, Ambassador Aamir Khan welcomed theRead More

Comments are Closed