Govt for traders in next budget announce concessions. Zafar Bakhtawari

ISLAMABAD, JUN 9 (DNA) – Former President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Secretary General of United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari has said that the business community across

The country is ready to take the economy on a new footing after corona pandemic but due to weekly holidays and shorts business hours the busibess condition is not in prope atmosphere . Traders have positive expectations from the government.

The government should announce incentives for traders in the next budget and new taxes should be avoided. He expressed these views while inaugurating the Poundland Toy Shop at F-11 markaz yesterday.

He further said that hard work and honesty is the basic condition for success and continuous hard work is required to create a brand. Congratulating on starting the business, the president of f7 markaz Asad Aziz and Secretary General Abdul Rehman Siddiqui said that the traders are very worried about their businesses.

It is difficult to pay the rent of the shops,electricity bills and salaries of the employees. They demanded for abolishing the weekly holidays

Former Senior Vice President of Islamabad Chamber Khalid Chaudhry, Zahid Qureshi and Shahid Khan were also the prominent participant on the event.=DNA

