Govt failed to control inflation: Bilawal

KARACHI, MAY 17 (DNA) – Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that government has failed to control inflation in the country and no relief was provided to masses even at Eid.

Bilawal Bhutto, in his statement lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan spent Eid at Nathia Gali despite ban on tourism, while common was left at mercy of inflation. PPP Chairman said that masses, who are forced to buy milk at Rs150/liter and dry fruits at 50 percent inflated prices, are disheartened from PTI government. Despite claims on Eid, Imran Khan failed to do anything to stop inflation, he added.