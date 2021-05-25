Govt ensuring promotion of sports, patronage of talented youth: Kamal

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said that the government is ensuring promotion of sports and patronage of talented youth.

He was talking to internationally renowned power builders Ghulam Farooq Barozai, Uzair Farooq Barozai and a disabled rickshaw driver from Mastung district in Quetta.

The Chief Minister said that Balochistan has talented players and they are being provided training opportunities so that they can enlighten the name of the country and the province.

Jam Kamal directed to introduce a program of providing rickshaws to the persons with disabilities to start decent employment.