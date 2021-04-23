Govt developing new tourist destinations

MURREE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched various development projects in Murree, including establishment of Kohsar University and up-gradation of TB Sanatorium Hospital.

Addressing the launching ceremony, he said the government is focusing on developing new tourist destinations to promote tourism and to provide jobs to local people. He said tourism is future of Pakistan and Kohsar University will contribute a lot in this regard.

Imran Khan said we can retire our debt by promoting tourism sector in all parts of the country. He said Switzerland earns around 80 billion dollars every year through tourism. He said Switzerland has developed tourism as a science and launched courses in hospitality management and we can also earn more by developing our northern areas and other tourist spot across Pakistan. He said tourism sector has been flourishing in Pakistan with double pace every year.

The Prime Minister, on the occasion also planted a sapling under the Clean and Green campaign. He distributed cheques among the deserving people under Ehsas Program as well as loans under Kamyab Jawan Program.