Govt again reaches out to UK for Nawaz

LAHORE: Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar said that the government has once more reached out to the British government for the deportation of Nawaz.

He said that the PML-N supremo has applied for an extension in stay based on medical grounds, adding that if the UK does decide to deport him, he will have the right to appeal the ruling.

Akbar said that the Pakistan government has informed Britain that Nawaz is a convicted felon.

The accountability adviser said that Nawaz had gone to London on a visit visa and British law dictates that no one can stay on a visit visa beyond six months.

He said that Nawaz Sharif “is not ill, he is healthy” and must appear before the court.

“If the court acquits him, we will not object,” he said.

Akbar said that Nawaz must let the government know who poses a threat to his life, and he will be provided security.

“Even if he needs a bullet proof vehicle, we will provide it. But he must return to Pakistan,” the adviser said.