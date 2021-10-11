Governor Punjab Ch. Sarwar arrives in Brussels

Brussels, OCT 11 /DNA/ – Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar is undertaking an official visit to Brussels from October 11-14, 2021.

On arrival, Governor Punjab was received at the airport by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg, Mr. Zaheer A. Janjua and officers of the Pakistani Embassy.

During his visit, the Governor will meet the influential members of the European Parliament, across the political spectrum, as well as Belgian Parliamentarians.

The Governor will also have interaction with the members of Pakistani Community based in Belgium and media.

Pakistan enjoys excellent relations with the EU and all its member states, which are based on mutual understanding, respect and common values of democracy and pluralism. The Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan provides the institutional framework for cooperation in diverse fields, including political, economic, security, climate change, green energy, migration and mobility.

The visit by the Governor Punjab will take forward the process of close consultation and collaboration between the two sides.