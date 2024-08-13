Governor GB, Foreign ambassadors highlight investment for tourism promotion

ISLAMABAD, AUG 13 /DNA/ – Governor Gilgit-Baltistan, foreign ambassadors and business leaders declared internal and external investment as essential for the promotion of tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan and explore the new potential of indigenous culture of Pakistan.

On this occasion, they said that Gilgit Balitsan is the Jewels of Pakistan, where there is full potential of all major forms of tourism including traditional, agricultural, medical and cultural tourism, which can attract the foreign tourists with its unique indigenous culture and real heritage of Pakistan.

Meanwhile addressing the Pre- Tourism summit session and luncheon hosted, by President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Governor Gilgit-Baltistan, Syed Mehdi Shah said that the promotion of tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan is the top priority of the provincial government and Islam Chamber of Commerce and Industry has taken an pivotal step in the Gilgit-Baltistan region by organizing the Tourism Summit.

Governor GB said that Islamabad Chamber of Commerce President Ahsan Bakhtavari is a young and dynamic business leader whose efforts for this region of GB will always be remembered.

He said that last year a direct flight started from Dubai to Pakistan, which should now also start from China, Iran, Azerbaijan and Central Asian states.

Meanwhile, while speaking on the occasion, the European Union Ambassador, Dr Riina Kionka said that the European Union is committed to start many projects for the promotion of tourism and energy projects in GB.

The Ambassador said that Gilgit-Baltistan is one of the most famous regions of Pakistan for tourism, which has its own indigenous culture, which can create a soft image of Pakistan in front of the world.

She said that by increasing tourism facilities in Gilgit-Baltistan, this region can be made a center of international tourism.

Meanwhile , the ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan , Ihab Abdel Hamid Hasan praised the steps taken by Islam Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the promotion of tourism in Pakistan and said that Gilgit-Baltistan is one of the most beautiful regions of the world.

He said that he is working for the VISA on arrival for the business community in Pakistan, which will strengthen the economic relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov said that there is a lot of potential in agriculture in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan is a beautiful country and Azerbaijan and Pakistan can do a lot to promote tourism and also enhance the bilateral economic trade ties.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzan Kistafan said that he intends to resume direct flights between Kazakhstan and Pakistan to enhance the connectivity between both brotherly countries.

The Ambassador said that the two countries have vast opportunities for cooperation in tourism and other sectors to enhance air connectivity.

In his address on this occasion, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, President Ahsan Bakhtavari said that there are vast tourism opportunities in Gilgit-Baltistan which need to be explored.

The President ICCI said that there are also ample opportunities in tourism, hydropower, gems and stones and marble for local and foreign investors in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Ahsan said that today’s tourism summit is significant for the promotion of tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan and also explore the new avenues for regional economy.

He said that local investors should invest in local GBs economy, then “We can attract the foreign investors to invest in the potential sector of the region.

Meanwhile, Secretary General, United Business Group, FPCCI and farmer President ICCI, Zafar Bakhtawari said highlight the dynamics of the tourism potential in GB.

He said that Gilgit Baltistan is the most beautiful region of the world where foreign investors should invest in potential areas.

Vice President, FPCCI Ms Quratul Ain said on the occasion that tourism can change the local economic landscape and contribute to the country’s economy in this economic crisis.

Ambassador of Malaysia to Pakistan, Azher Malan, Ambassador of Myanmar and Ambassador of Yemen also present on the occasion.

Senior trade leader Ajmal Baloch also addressed the occasion.