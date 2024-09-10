Goodbye Monal

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 10 (DNA) – One of Pakistan’s most iconic landmarks, the Monal Restaurant, has officially closed its doors following a Supreme Court ruling.

The closure marks a bittersweet moment for both the restaurant’s staff and management, who must now say goodbye to an establishment that has been part of their lives for many years.

Equally, food lovers, local residents, and foreign tourists are left disappointed, not only losing a popular dining destination but also a must-visit tourist spot.

Though farewells are never easy, especially to places rich with memories, such changes are part of the evolving landscape in this Land of the Pure. – Text by Ansar Bhatti, Photo by Online