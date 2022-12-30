Girl suspected of young cop’s murder in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, DEC 30 (DNA) — A girl was Friday suspected of the murder of a young policeman in the room of a hotel in Abbottabad.

According to police, the deceased identified as Arshad was deputed at Cantt police station. On information, a heavy police force reached the spot and shifted the body of the deceased to a hospital. The hotel where he was found dead located in the Mirpur police precincts. The police arrested the hotel manager and four friends of the deceased.

The police also suspected a girl of the policeman’s murder. She was seen with him in a CCTV footage obtained from the hotel. Police were investigating whether it was the girl or the friends of the policeman who had shot him dead. The investigation into the murder became a mystery for the police as the girl was nowhere to be found. = DNA