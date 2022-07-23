Gill flays Mazari for unlawful ruling to ensure Hamza’s victory

Vows all political forces gang up against Khan but their defeat imminent



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill lashed out at the Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari for giving ruling in sheer violation of the verdict of Supreme Court and constitution to ensure Hamza Shehbaz’s victory despite taking oath.Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the cabal of crooks did all these illegal and unconstitutional acts in the Punjab assembly through political maneuvering.

He revealed that the Deputy Speaker took oath in front of five people that he would run the business of the house in accordance with the decision of the SC and the constitution.Shahbaz Gill stated that Dost Mazari wanted just an assurance that no slogan should be chanted against him and his security should not be compromised.However, he added that despite taking oath and giving assurance of non-disruption of house business, he violated the oath and gave unconstitutional and unlawful ruling to ensure victory of Hamza Shahbaz fraudulently.

Talking about the apex court’s decision to allow Hamza Shehbaz to stay as a trustee Punjab chief minister until the hearing resumed on Monday, Gill said that though it was surprising to allow him to run government affairs as an interim CM but hoped the matter would be settled on Monday, as delay could further plunge the country into anarchy.He went on to say that the matter would not go beyond July 25 because he won the election fraudulently and unconstitutionally, adding that they respected the courts and their decisions; however said that Sharif family was not a superior race to be treated differently.

Shahbaz Gill said that the talks about soft intervention was nothing but a farce, as if elections were to be held on October, it should have been held when Imran Khan demanded. He said that the nation’s calculation was more valuable and correct than that of X, Y and Z.He stated that all political forces ganged up against Imran Khan but they would face defeat eventually.Imran Khan held a detailed deliberation with the neutrals and sent Shaukat Tareen there to apprise them of the lethal consequences for national economy if his government was ousted; however, PTI government was sent packing instead of foiling foreign backed regime change conspiracy, he added.Gill went on to say that during countrywide visits, Imran Khan made the people realized that they were the actual rulers; hence the poverty-stricken and inflation-ridden masses once again stood by him to get the country out of the prevailing quagmire.