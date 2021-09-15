Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Gift hampers distributed among vaccinated women during ceremony at D. Watson blue area

| September 15, 2021

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 15 (DNA) – Hamza Shafqaat Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad is speaking at a Gift hampers distribution ceremony for the vaccinated women at D. Watson blue area Islamabad.

Zafar Bakhatawri, Ajmal Baloch President Abpara Market, Ahsan Bakhatawri and Waqar Bakhatawri are also present at this occasion.

