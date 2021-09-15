Gift hampers distributed among vaccinated women during ceremony at D. Watson blue area
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 15 (DNA) – Hamza Shafqaat Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad is speaking at a Gift hampers distribution ceremony for the vaccinated women at D. Watson blue area Islamabad.
Zafar Bakhatawri, Ajmal Baloch President Abpara Market, Ahsan Bakhatawri and Waqar Bakhatawri are also present at this occasion.
