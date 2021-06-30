Gerry’s dnata becomes first to achieve GDP certification for pharmaceutical cargo in Pakistan

DNA

Karachi: Gerry’s dnata, the leading ground services provider in Pakistan, has been awarded the Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification for the safe and reliable pharmaceutical handling services at the company’s state-of-the-art facility in Karachi.

GDP is a program focused on systems for warehouses and distribution centres that store and distribute products that are medicinal or carry active pharmaceutical ingredients. Setting stringent standards, the scheme ensures that consistent quality management systems are in place throughout the entire supply chain.

Gerry’s dnata handles temperature-sensitive goods inan ultramodern cargo facility at Jinnah International Airport (KHI),facilitating the independent adjustment of the temperature in each holding room to suit the needs of the product. Pharmaceuticals and vaccines are given priority loading and unloading to ensure that they are moved quickly with minimised temperature fluctuation. Gerry’s dnata’s handling team also receives specialised training for the handling of such niche products.

Syed Haris Raza, Vice President of Gerry’s dnata, said: “We are proud to become the first handler in Pakistan to achieve the prestigious GDPcertification at a time when demand for the rapid and safe transportation of vaccines and pharmaceutical products is on the rise. This accreditation demonstrates our ability to move these products under the strictest international standards, providing world-class safety and quality to our customers and their customers. We continue to invest in infrastructure and equipment to consistently deliver service excellence across our operations, every day.”

Gerry’s dnata opened its new, state-of-the-art cargo centre in Karachi in 2019. The 72,000 square foot facility is equipped with the latest technologies, including an Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) and a Material Handling System (MHS), ensuring safe and efficient handling and storage of all types of cargo, including temperature-sensitive goods. To achieve the highest possible operational efficiency, Gerry’s dnata applies automated and semi-automated equipment in its new centre.

Gerry’s Group and dnata, a global leading air services provider, joined hands in 1993 to provide ground handling services at Karachi Airport. Since then, the joint venture has continually expanded its operations in the country and today serves more than 15 airline customers at seven Pakistani airports. Gerry’s dnata’s dedicated employees handle 150,000 tons of cargo annually.