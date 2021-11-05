German to provide support to carpet manufacturers in Pakistan: ambassador

LAHORE, NOV 5 /DNA/ – German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Bernhard Schlageck Friday assured that visa issues facing carpet exporters wishing to participate in the “Domotex” exhibition in Germany will be resolved on a priority basis.

He expressed these views while addressing the members of the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMAEA) during his visit to its head office here today.

He further said that the Association should send list of their members to the Germany Embassy in Islamabad so that their visa process can be expedited at the fast tract to facilitate them to participate in the Annual Fair in Honover January, next.

The German envoy said Pakistan and Germany share good trade and commerce relations between two countries and assured German would assist Carpet Export Manufacturers Association in the field of Research and Development so as to promote trade between the two countries.He further pointed both countries are celebrating seventy years of bilateral trade relations which, he said would continue to expand during the coming days.

He said Germany also imports number of items from Pakistan other than carpets. The German envoy furher pointed out that more than seventy thousand Pakistani are living in the Germany who are playing important role in promoting economic activities.

Regarding issuance of German visa to general public and the members of the carpet manufacturers and exports association, the Ambassador suggested that all visa candidates should ensure they are fully vaccinated of Pfizer Vaccine against Covid-19 to help dispose off visa cases in a timely manner.

He further advised that members already having Schenzen visa during last fifty-nine days need not to re-apply for visa to attend the forthcoming International Fair in Hanover in

Chairman Pakistan Carpets Export Association Akhter Nazir Cooki, Vice Chairman Ejazur Rehman and the former Chairman Latif also spoke on the occasion and highlighted problems being faced by the Exporters community and presented solutions to overcome the problems which the Ambassador heard and took notes on certain of them.

Later, the German Ambassador visited various carpet manufacturing sections and evinced keen interest in the processing of colourful carpets.=DNA

==============